China lied to world about coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, hampered efforts in developing vaccine, claims spy dossier

China has fed lies to all the nations about coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, intentionally suppressed useful information thus hampering the efforts in developing a vaccine, claimed a spy dossier on Saturday.

This deliberate attempt of China sabotaging the chance at saving millions brings it under the radar of all the nations. The dossier, a 15-page document, builds up a case against China for its handling of the deadly pandemic, according to media website, The Sun.

The dossier, from the Five Eyes intelligence agencies of the US, Canada, the UK, Australia and New Zealand, stated that China's secrecy surrounding the virus led to an "assault on international transparency", reported The Sun.

The spy dossier highlights that China had denied that the virus could spread between humans during the outbreak's early stages.

Agreeing to this, on January 14, the World Health Organization (WHO) had tweeted, "Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in Wuhan, China."

The country then delayed by two weeks in conforming that human-human transmission takes place in the spread of the virus, according to the spy dossier, thus giving ample time in letting the virus to spread across nations.

The doctors in China who spoke out about the virus were either silenced or made to disappear. A lab in China's Wuhan had been studying deadly bat-derived coronaviruses and China deliberately destroyed the evidence of the virus in its laboratories. It also refused to send samples to scientists across the globe working on a vaccine to counter the virus.

The dossier details that China has began censoring news of the deadly virus from December 31, reported The Sun. According to the document, the country deleted terms--"SARS variation," "Wuhan Seafood market" and "Wuhan Unknown Pneumonia", from search engines.

It also discusses how China imposed travel bans on its own people but told other countries restrictions on movement were not necessary, reported The Sun.

"Millions of people leave Wuhan after the outbreak and before Beijing locks down the city on January 23. Throughout February, Beijing presses the US, Italy, India, Australia, Southeast Asian neighbours and others not to protect themselves via travel restrictions, even as China imposes severe restrictions at home," The Sun eported quoting the dossier.