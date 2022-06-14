NewsWorld
CHINA

China lifts 2-year COVID visa ban on Indians; relief for stranded workers

The Chinese Embassy in India has updated its Covid-19 visa policy after over two years.

Last Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 07:43 PM IST
  • China to lift ban on visas to Indian professionals and their families
  • Chinese Embassy in India updated its Covid-19 visa policy after 2 years

China lifts 2-year COVID visa ban on Indians; relief for stranded workers

Beijing: China has announced plans to provide visas to Indian professionals and their families working in various Chinese cities who are stuck back home for over two years due to Beijing's Covid-19 visa ban. Separately, China is also processing requests of thousands of Indian students studying in Chinese universities who have conveyed their interest to re-join their Chinese colleges and universities.

ALSO READ: Now, China reacts to Nupur Sharma's Prophet remarks, says 'it's always important to...'

On Monday, the Chinese Embassy in India updated its Covid-19 visa policy after over two years to accept visa applications of foreign nationals and their accompanying family members wanting to go to China for resumption of work in all fields.

ALSO READ: Fourth wave scare: China warns of 'explosive' Covid-19 outbreak, all new cases in Beijing linked to a bar

It is a big relief for hundreds of Indian professionals and their families who are stuck back home since 2020.

