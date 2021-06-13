हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
China

China slams US' plans to deploy missiles in neighbouring countries, blames nation for Iranian nuclear issue

China is furious over United States' plans to deploy missiles and defensive systems in neighbouring countries and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi criticised Washington's 'unilateral bullying'.

China slams US&#039; plans to deploy missiles in neighbouring countries, blames nation for Iranian nuclear issue
Image credit: Twitter

Washington: China has lambasted the United States over the latter`s plans to deploy missiles and defensive systems in neighbouring countries.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the comments in an address to the UN-backed Conference on Disarmament, wherein he also called for fresh efforts to advance nuclear talks with Iran and criticised Washington`s "unilateral bullying", South China Morning Post reported.

Wang`s remarks come days after US President Joe Biden-led administration lifted some of its sanctions on Iran before a new round of talks in Vienna on Saturday (June 12).

It also came ahead of next week`s summit between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva.

"The comprehensive agreement on the Iranian nuclear issue is an important multilateral diplomatic achievement endorsed by the UN Security Council in its resolutions and is a key pillar of international nuclear non-proliferation and peace and stability in the Middle East," Wang said, according to a transcript published by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

It is to mention that tensions between the US and China have escalated sharply over a slew of issues.

"The unilateral bullying behaviour by the US is the root cause of the Iranian nuclear issue. And lifting the sanctions against Iran is the right logic for returning to the comprehensive agreement," Wang added.

China has threatened in the past to take countermeasures if the US deploys intermediate-range missiles in Asia.

Beijing has not disclosed how many warheads it has, but an assessment by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute put the number at 320, which is far fewer than Russia`s 54,000 or the 70,000 US warheads.

The United States has pushed to include China in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty with Russia. Beijing has so far rejected the proposal.

ALSO READ: Herd of 14 elephants leaves one behind while trekking across China, know more

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ChinaUSdefence systemmissilesJoe BidenWang YiValdimir PutinRussiaUS China relations
Next
Story

US urges China to cease pressure against Taiwan, peacefully resolve cross-Strait issues

Must Watch

PT4M36S

Coronavirus Update: Delhi's 'Social Distance' from masks!