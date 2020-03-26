हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
China temporarily suspends entry of foreign nationals holding valid visas from March 28 amid coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

The suspension is stated to be a temporary measure that China is compelled to take in light of the outbreak situation and the practices of other countries. 

New Delhi: China has decided to temporarily suspend the entry of foreign nationals holding valid Chinese Visas or residence permits, and the same would be effectove from Saturday (March 28, 2020), according to a statement by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

"Entry by foreign nationals with APEC Business Travel Cards will be suspended as well," the statement added. 

It further said, "Policies including port visas, 24/72/144-hour visa-free transit policy, Hainan 30-day visa-free policy, 15-day visa-free policy specified for foreign cruise-group-tour through Shanghai Port, Guangdong 144-hour visa-free policy specified for foreign tour groups from Hong Kong or Macao SAR, and Guangxi 15-day visa-free policy specified for foreign tour groups of ASEAN countries will also be temporarily suspended."

However, the "Entry with diplomatic, service, courtesy or C visas will not be affected," it said, adding "Foreign nationals coming to China for necessary economic, trade, scientific or technological activities or out of emergency humanitarian needs may apply for visas at Chinese embassies or consulates. Entry by foreign nationals with visas issued after this announcement will not be affected."

"China will stay in close touch with all sides and properly handle personnel exchanges with the rest of the world under special circumstances. The above-mentioned measures will be calibrated in light of the evolving situation and announced accordingly," it added.

