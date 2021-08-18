हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Afghanistan

China to move into Afghanistan and mine rare earth minerals: US Congressman Michael McCaul

US Congressman has alleged that China is set to move into Afghanistan to mine rare earth minerals, as per media reports. 

China to move into Afghanistan and mine rare earth minerals: US Congressman Michael McCaul
ANI file photo

Washington: China is set to move to Afghanistan to mine rare earth minerals, media reports said quoting a US Congressman on Tuesday.

"China will be moving in. There are rare earth minerals in (Afghanistan). I don`t know why we didn`t work with the Afghans to develop that, but we never did. And now, you`re going to have China going in mining these rare earth minerals," Sputnik quoted Ranking Republican on the US House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul as saying on Tuesday.

"As a result, China is the winner and the United States is the loser in this situation as are the Afghan people. The Taliban will have a huge windfall profit from this that they`ll put into terrorist financing," he added, Sputnik reported.

Former US president Donald Trump had agreed with the Afghan government that to rapidly develop Afghanistan`s rare-earth minerals through US companies as a way to offset the costs of the war there.

Afghanistan is facing its worst-ever crisis in decades as the country`s government fell on Sunday and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country soon after the Taliban entered Kabul. The terror group now controls the capital and has declared its victory over the government.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AfghanistanTalibanAsiaChina
Next
Story

Pakistan sent 8000 fighters to assist Taliban to take control of Afghanistan

Must Watch

PT12M26S

DNA: Afghanistan lost not to Taliban, but to its leaders' corruption!