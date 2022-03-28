Fourth wave scare, China puts 26 million people under lockdown after surge in cases

New Delhi: China has decided to put its largest city of Shanghai, which has a population of over 26 million, under lockdown due to record Covid-19 cases.

Shanghai's Pudong financial district and nearby areas will be locked down from early Monday (March 28) to Friday as citywide mass testing gets underway, the local government has said.

In the second phase of the lockdown, the vast downtown area west of the Huangpu River that divides the city will then start its own five-day lockdown on Friday.

Residents to stay home

Residents will be required to stay home and deliveries will be left at checkpoints to ensure there is no contact with the outside world. Offices and all businesses not considered essential will be closed and public transport suspended.

Many communities within Shanghai have already been locked down, with their residents required to submit to multiple tests for Covid-19. Shanghai's Disney theme park is among the businesses that have been closed earlier.

Over 56,000 coronavirus cases in China in March

China has so far reported more than 56,000 coronavirus infections this month, with a surging outbreak in the northeastern province of Jilin accounting for most of them.

But in response to China's biggest outbreak since the pandemic broke out two years ago, Beijing has continued to enforce what it calls the 'dynamic zero-Covid' approach. The strategy focuses on eradicating community transmission of the virus as quickly as possible, sometimes by locking down entire cities.

Meanwhile, China's vaccination rate stands at around 87 per cent and is considerably lower among older people. National data released earlier this month showed that over 52 million people aged 60 and older have yet to be vaccinated with any Covid-19 vaccine. Booster rates are also low, with only 56.4 per cent of people between 60-69 having received a booster shot, and 48.4 per cent of people between 70-79 having received one.

