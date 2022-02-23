China's Wuhan reports 10 new confirmed infections of Covid-19

Wuhan: Wuhan, capital of central China`s Hubei province, reported 10 new positive cases for Covid-19, local authorities have said on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday noon, the city had reported a total of 14 confirmed and positive coronavirus cases. The 14 people in six districts include ten locals and four non-locals, said a press briefing held by the municipal government.

Among them, 13 attended a training session held by a company from Friday to Sunday, and one was the family member of one trainee, Xinhua news agency reported.

All 14 people have been sent to a designated local hospital for isolated treatment, said Li Tao, Deputy Secretary-General of the Wuhan municipal government.

The cases are believed to be infected with the Omicron variant.