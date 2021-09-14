हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
China

Chinese ambassador banned from attending event in Britain's parliament

Chinese ambassador Zheng Zeguang was stopped from speaking at an event.

Chinese ambassador banned from attending event in Britain&#039;s parliament
Image: Reuters

The Chinese ambassador to Britain has been banned from attending an event in the country's parliament because Beijing imposed sanctions on lawmakers who highlighted human right abuses in Xinjiang.

Lindsay Hoyle, the speaker of the House of Commons, and John McFall, the speaker of the House of Lords, stepped in to prevent Zheng Zeguang from speaking at an event in parliament.

"The Speakers of both Houses are in agreement that this particular APPG China meeting should take place elsewhere considering the current sanctions against members," said a spokesperson for the speaker of the House of Lords.

Richard Graham, chairman of the All Party Parliamentary China Group, had given an invitation to Zeguang during the summer, the Daily Telegraph said.

Graham, Hoyle and the All Party Parliamentary China Group were not immediately available for comment.

