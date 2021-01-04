हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jack Ma

Chinese billionaire and Alibaba founder Jack Ma suspected missing after criticising President Xi Jingping

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma is missing after several media outlets reported that he has not been seen in public for over two months now.

Chinese billionaire and Alibaba founder Jack Ma suspected missing after criticising President Xi Jingping
File photo

Rumours are strong that Alibaba founder and Chinese billionaire Jack Ma is missing after several media outlets reported that the high-profile businessman has not been seen in public for over two months now.

Jack Ma did not appear in the final episode of his own talent show, Africa’s Business Heroes. UK’s Telegraph reported that Alibaba founder was supposed to be a part of the judging panel in November final but he was replaced by an Alibaba executive. Surprisingly, Jack Ma's picture was also removed from the website.

According to Financial Times, an Alibaba spokesperson said Ma failed to attend the final “due to a schedule conflict”.

It is to be noted that Jack Ma's huge business empire, Ant Group, has been under the scanner of Chinese government ever since the billionaire businessman delivered a speech on October 24 slamming China’s regulation system for stifling innovation. He had also called global banking rules an “old people’s club”.

“Today’s financial system is the legacy of the Industrial Age,” Ma said in the speech.

“We must set up a new one for the next generation and young people. We must reform the current system,” he added.

After a few days, Ant’s IPO which had already received permission from China’s securities watchdog was suspended. The Shanghai Stock Exchange justified the sudden move saying Ant had reported “significant issues such as the changes in financial technology regulatory environment”.

It is learnt that an anti-monopoly investigation was launched by China against Alibaba in December and Ant Group was ordered to restructure its operations.

Ma has donated millions of face masks to Europe, the US and the World Health Organisation in order to curb the spread of coronavirus. He is known for his charity work with the Jack Ma Foundation focused on areas of education, entrepreneurship, female leadership, and the environment.

Forbes reported that Jack Ma Foundation has distributed or pledged more than USD 300 million for charity purposes.

Notably, Ma’s last tweet was on October 10, 2020.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jack MaAlibabaChina
Next
Story

China's border disputes with neighbouring countries to divert public dissent on domestic fronts
  • 1,03,40,469Confirmed
  • 1,49,649Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT45S

India: Vaccination may start after 2 days, Covishield vaccine to be available for 1,000 rupees