Chinese carrier, warships sails through waters near Okinawa, says Japan

Tokyo: Eight Chinese naval vessels, including an aircraft carrier, passed between islands in Japan`s southern Okinawa chain on Monday, Japan`s defence ministry said in a news release.

The ships, which included several destroyers, sailed between the main Okinawa island and Miyakojima, according to the ministry. Although there was no incursion into Japan`s territorial waters, helicopters on board the Liaoning carrier took off and landed, the ministry said.

China`s Defence Ministry did not answer calls seeking comment during a national holiday.

The U.S. 7th Fleet, part of the Navy`s Pacific force, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Taiwan`s Defence Ministry said it would monitor the movements of the carrier group, and described the situation as "normal."

It was the first time that a Chinese aircraft carrier was confirmed to have passed through the area since December last year, according to Japanese national broadcaster NHK.

