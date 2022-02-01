हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year 2022: Burj Khalifa in Dubai lights up in celebration

The Year of the Ox has ended and the Year of the Tiger, according to the Chinese Zodiac calendar, begins from today, February 1, 2022. 

Pic courtesy: Twitter/@BurjKhalifa

While the world celebrates and ushers in the New Year on January 1, the lunar new year of the Chinese calendar also enjoys significant importance, worldwide. On Monday (January 31), the Year of the Ox ended and the Year of the Tiger, according to the Chinese Zodiac calendar, began from today, February 1, 2022. It will last until January 21, 2023.

While there are obviously celebrations in China, the world's tallest building - the Burj Khalifa in Dubai - will also light up to celebrate the Chinese New Year from February 1 to 4. Burj Khalifa's Twitter handle welcomed the Chinese New Year and mentioned that it will light up twice during these four days - at 7:45 pm and 9:45 pm (local time, i.e 9.15 pm and 11.15 pm IST).

Those in Dubai can witness the beautiful display of lights and one can witness the show from the Dubai Fountain's boardwalk or from one of the many restaurants at The Dubai Mall.
 

In Chinese culture, the tiger symbolises bravery, vigour and strength that can lift people from adversity and usher in final auspiciousness and peace. The tiger is the third of the 12 Chinese Zodiac animals, which also include rat, ox, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog, and pig. Folklore experts say that the Chinese have long admired the tiger for its prowess and strength, and the Year of the Tiger may be particularly auspicious.

In China, the Spring Festival, celebrated yearly, witnesses the largest migration of people in the world as millions of Chinese people travel to their villages and hometowns to celebrate it and the Chinese New Year with their families. In his Spring Festival message, President Xi stressed the importance of unity of the country in forging ahead towards national rejuvenation, saying that as long as 1.4 billion Chinese people work together for a shared future, China will continue to work miracles on its journey forward.

 

