topStoriesenglish
NewsWorld
VIRAL VIDEO

Chinese officials forcefully drag man refusing to go to quarantine centre, video goes viral - WATCH

The video is going viral on social media and netizens seems shocked to see this disturbing clip, China reported 32,827 daily local COVID-19 infections on Saturday, down from 34,772 a day earlier.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 09:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • As of Friday, China had reported 5,233 COVID-related deaths and 331,952 cases with symptoms
  • Earlier, protests were sparked against zero covid policy in China
  • After watching the video one user commented 'OMG. What’s going on? Why is this happening? Unimaginable'

Trending Photos

Chinese officials forcefully drag man refusing to go to quarantine centre, video goes viral - WATCH

Viral Video: In a new shocking viral video from China a man was seen forcefully dragged out of his home after allegedly refusing to go to a quarantine facility. There has been a  widespread protests around the country against strict zero covid policy, China has lifted curbs and has permitted businesses to reopen. The country reported 32,827 daily local COVID-19 infections on Saturday, down from 34,772 a day earlier. As of Friday, China had reported 5,233 COVID-related deaths and 331,952 cases with symptoms.

The video is going viral on social media and netizens seems shocked to see this disturbing video. One user commented 'OMG. What’s going on? Why is this happening? Unimaginable?', another user commented 'Watching this my heart breaks, Same time I feel what luck it is, that we have documented these cruelty by Video!'

Earlier, in China protests were sparked by public anger at the delayed response to a deadly fire on Nov. 24 in Urumqi, the regional capital of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, that has been widely blamed on COVID-19 restrictions. According to a reuters report said that the government would permit Covid-infected people under certain conditions to quarantine at home. Pregnant women, the elderly, people with underlying illnesses have been included in the list.

Those who come in contact with Covid patients would also be permitted to quarantine at home if home environment meets certain conditions.

Live Tv

Viral videoDISTURBING VIDEOChinaCOVID 19Anti Covid ProtestChinese officialszero covid policy

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Online 'Investigation' of 'Cyber ​​Terrorist Attack'
DNA Video
DNA: When poisonous gas leaked in Bhopal in 1984
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'mastermind' of anti-Brahmin slogans in JNU?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Goldy Brar's detention
DNA Video
DNA: Allahabad HC official suspended for taking bribe using QR code
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How does Musk's 'brain chip' work?
DNA Video
DNA: Digital currency or magic wand!
DNA Video
DNA: Why was the administration shaken by the death of a rat?
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar's 'Bloody war' of sand and supremacy
DNA Video
DNA: The shocking video of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'