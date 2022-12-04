Chinese officials forcefully drag man refusing to go to quarantine centre, video goes viral - WATCH

Viral Video: In a new shocking viral video from China a man was seen forcefully dragged out of his home after allegedly refusing to go to a quarantine facility. There has been a widespread protests around the country against strict zero covid policy, China has lifted curbs and has permitted businesses to reopen. The country reported 32,827 daily local COVID-19 infections on Saturday, down from 34,772 a day earlier. As of Friday, China had reported 5,233 COVID-related deaths and 331,952 cases with symptoms.

The video is going viral on social media and netizens seems shocked to see this disturbing video. One user commented 'OMG. What’s going on? Why is this happening? Unimaginable?', another user commented 'Watching this my heart breaks, Same time I feel what luck it is, that we have documented these cruelty by Video!'

Earlier, in China protests were sparked by public anger at the delayed response to a deadly fire on Nov. 24 in Urumqi, the regional capital of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, that has been widely blamed on COVID-19 restrictions. According to a reuters report said that the government would permit Covid-infected people under certain conditions to quarantine at home. Pregnant women, the elderly, people with underlying illnesses have been included in the list.

Those who come in contact with Covid patients would also be permitted to quarantine at home if home environment meets certain conditions.