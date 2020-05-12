Chinese pornstar filmed performing sex act in Ikea store, video goes viral, case filed

BEIJING: A Chinese porn star was caught on camera performing a solo sex act in Swedish furniture giant Ikea store’s bed display following which the company has stepped up security in and around its stores. According to the report, the incident took place in Ikea’s branch in the Tianhe district in Guangzhou, the capital city of Guangdong province in south China.

Though It is not clear when the incident happened but some reports claimed that it was filmed before the coronavirus outbreak because the store was filled with people not wearing face masks.

In the two-minute clip, the woman can be seen wearing only a white shirt as she pleasures herself in various sections of the store. As the shoppers, including pensioners and young children, walked by, the woman sat on a chair and pushed her butt towards the camera.

The Swedish furniture chain has apologised after the disturbing X-rated video went viral and has stepped up security.

The embarrassed Swedish furniture company said in a statement that Ikea China was “taking the matter very seriously”. “We oppose and condemn these actions and have reported the incident to the police.

“Ikea is committed to providing home inspiration for the public. We will increase security and cleaning in order to create a safe, comfortable and healthy shopping experience and environment,” it said.

Some social media users have identified the woman as a Chinese porn star known as ‘Fullfive’, although this has not been confirmed by the Chinese authorities.

Ikea China has lodged a formal complaint to the police about the woman’s behaviour.

China's state-run Global Times also condemned the widespread release of “pornography” across social media when the footage went viral – before being censored.

It said Fullfive and her cameraman could face criminal charges including a prison term of up to three years for the offence of “spreading obscene material”.

The graphic footage released on the weekend caused a stir among Chinese internet users after it showed the porn star and her cameraman setting up in various locations inside the Ikea branch for their risque film.

Social media platforms that showed the X-rated clip are expected to come under scrutiny for failing to filter the content.