हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chang'e-5

Chinese space probe Chang'e-5 brought 1,731 grams of lunar sample

China in recent years has emerged as a major space power with manned space missions and landing a rover in the dark side of the moon. China's Chang'e-5 probe has retrieved about 1,731 grams of samples from the moon.

Chinese space probe Chang&#039;e-5 brought 1,731 grams of lunar sample
Photo Courtesy: The Conversation

Beijing: China's Chang'e-5 probe, which successfully returned to earth this week, has retrieved about 1,731 grams of samples from the moon, the country's space agency said on Saturday.

The samples were transferred to the Chinese research teams on Saturday (December 19) morning.

Scientists will carry out the storage, analysis and research of the country's first samples collected from the extra-terrestrial object, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) said.

The return capsule of Chang'e-5 probe landed in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in the early hours of Thursday (December 17), bringing the samples collected from the moon.

The Chang'e-5 mission marks a successful conclusion of China's current three-step lunar exploration programme of orbiting and landing and bringing back samples which began in 2004.

It was the country's first attempt to bring the moon samples in over 40 years after the US sent astronauts to the moon to collect samples. In the Soviet Union's unmanned lunar sampling missions, the spacecraft took off from the moon and returned to Earth directly.

The Chang'e-5 probe, comprising an orbiter, a lander, an ascender and a returner, was launched on November 24, and its lander-ascender combination touched down on the north of the Mons Rumker in Oceanus Procellarum, also known as the Ocean of Storms, on the near side of the moon on December 1.

China in recent years has emerged as a major space power with manned space missions and landing a rover in the dark side of the moon. It is currently building a space station of its own.

Chang'e-5, the third Chinese spacecraft to land on the moon, is the latest in a series of increasingly ambitious missions for Beijing's space programme.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Chang'e-5Chinese space programmeLunar samples
Next
Story

UN refuses to take position on Pak claim of India firing at UN vehicles
  • 1,00,04,599Confirmed
  • 1,45,136Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT43S

Adelaide Test: India's lowest score in Test cricket