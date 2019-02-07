हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Washington

Chinese student sentenced for taking photos of US naval base

Zhao Qianli was in the US to study musicology as part of a summer exchange programme from North University of China.

Chinese student sentenced for taking photos of US naval base
Representational image

Washington: A US federal judge has sentenced a Chinese student to a year in prison after he pleaded guilty to illegally taking pictures at a restricted US Navy base in Florida, the media reported on Thursday.

Zhao Qianli was given the maximum sentence after his guilty plea on Tuesday of one count of photographing defence installations, agencies reported.

According to court documents, Zhao entered the Joint Interagency Task Force South military property, located on Naval Air Station Key West, on September 26, 2018, without permission "by circumnavigating the installation`s primary fence line, and entering the military property from the beach".

"The primary installation fence line contained multiple signs that stated the Farm area was a `Restricted Area` and the `Keep Out`. Zhao was in the US to study musicology as part of a summer exchange programme from North University of China.

Tags:
WashingtonChinese sentenced in USUniversity of China student
Next
Story

US and China to resume trade talks next week in Beijing

Must Watch

PT17M14S

Mirage airplane crash: Martyr pilot's wife posts emotional message