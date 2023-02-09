topStoriesenglish2571282
NewsWorld
CHOCOLATE DAY

Chocolate Day 2023: Step Inside This 'Sweet' Home Entirely Made of Chocolate

Chocolate Day 2023: On the occasion of chocolate day, check out this house designed by a chocolatier that is straight out of a fantasy book.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 10:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The chocolate cottage is located in France
  • It was designed by a French chocolatier and his son

Trending Photos

Chocolate Day 2023: Step Inside This 'Sweet' Home Entirely Made of Chocolate

New Delhi: A home made out of chocolate sounds much more like a fantasy than reality. You may remember such a concept from the popular children's story of Hansel and Gretel and the house made of sweet things owned by a witch. All chocolate lovers will be pleasantly surprised to know that there is a home made of chocolate in France where you can pick up a book and eat it. The place called Chocolate Cottage is listed on a site called Booking.com where guests can spend a night for €50 or Rs 4,433. It is located in Sèvres, France, and was designed by a famous chocolatier - Jean-Luc Decluzeau. 

As per a Forbes report, Decluzeau, with the help of his son, built a home that took him 600 hours and 1.5 tons of chocolate. During its construction, the makers had to maintain a cool temperature to not let the chocolate melt. So, air conditioners were installed during the construction. You can imagine the measures they had to take to ensure the chocolate stays intact and doesn't deviate from the design plan.

choc

(Credit: Booking.com)

The house is made of chocolate but not every part of the home is edible. The Forbes report stated that except for the floors, beds, and walls, everything inside the house is edible. 

The chocolate house is a dream for every chocoholic but sadly, it's in France and only those living close to there will be able to experience the joy of stepping into this 'sweet' haven.

Live Tv

Chocolate DayChocolate Day 2023chocolate housechocolate homechocolate

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Salute the miracle in the midst of devastation in Turkey
DNA Video
DNA: The 'pleasant journey' of the most hi-tech expressway
DNA Video
DNA: Earthquake in Turkey...it is necessary to be afraid
DNA Video
DNA: When freedom fighter Motilal Nehru died in 1931
DNA Video
DNA: India's big step towards indigenous power
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?