'Chorni- Chorni'; Pakistan minister Maryam Aurangzeb mocked by public in London- Watch video

New Delhi: In an unexpected incident, Pakistan's Information minister Maryam Aurangzeb was mocked in London by overseas Pakistani nationals. In a video going viral on social media, some people who are believed to be Pakistani nationals are seen heckling Maryam Aurangzeb calling her "Chorni" (thief).

In the clip going viral on microblogging site Twitter and other social media platforms, Maryam Aurangzeb is seen walking on a pavement in London where she was surrounded by some people one of whom was carrying a loudspeaker. In the clip, one of the women was heard calling the Pakistani Minister "Chorni" along with other people.

Maryam Aurangzeb called "Chorni" in London- Watch Video

دن دیہاڑے چلتی پھرتی مریم اورنگزیب کی عزت لوٹ کر تار تار کر دی گئی۔

جب مریم سے پوچھا تو بولیں

اے کوئی پہلی واری ہویا اے pic.twitter.com/2uNsyCd00p — ذیلدار (@MeZaildar) September 25, 2022

The woman was also heard saying, "Look at her she is Minister Maryam Aurangzeb of Pakistan who makes big promises on but has come here after looting Pakistan." Meanwhile, other people were heard calling Maryam "Chor- Chor" (thief).