Pakistan Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb was heckled in London and called "Chorni" by some people who are believed to be Pakistani nationals.

'Chorni- Chorni'; Pakistan minister Maryam Aurangzeb mocked by public in London- Watch video

New Delhi: In an unexpected incident, Pakistan's Information minister Maryam Aurangzeb was mocked in London by overseas Pakistani nationals. In a video going viral on social media, some people who are believed to be Pakistani nationals are seen heckling Maryam Aurangzeb calling her "Chorni" (thief).

In the clip going viral on microblogging site Twitter and other social media platforms, Maryam Aurangzeb is seen walking on a pavement in London where she was surrounded by some people one of whom was carrying a loudspeaker. In the clip, one of the women was heard calling the Pakistani Minister "Chorni" along with other people.

The woman was also heard saying, "Look at her she is Minister Maryam Aurangzeb of Pakistan who makes big promises on but has come here after looting Pakistan." Meanwhile, other people were heard calling Maryam "Chor- Chor" (thief).

 

