Venture capital is a popular strategy for startup growth. Venture capital poured nearly $161.5 billion into private businesses and tech startups in 2020 alone.

Some industry experts even consider venture capital as the “holy trinity” of the startup world due to its integral role in the growth of some of the country's most successful and advanced companies.

Yet, some lone-wolves out there managed to scale up without venture capital.

Chris M. Walker is an entrepreneur with several businesses in the SEO, digital marketing, freelancing, and software industries. He is the founder and CEO of Legiit.com, Superstar SEO, Superstar Academy, and Chris M. Walker Academy. Chris is renowned in his field for having the in-depth knowledge, skill, and experience in building highly profitable businesses without venture capital.

Chris has an impressive track record of building businesses from scratch. He set up a 7-figure SEO agency and a 9-figure online marketplace, all starting from a $10 service. Chris admits that it was a challenge to fund his freelance marketplace out of his own freelance and agency sales. He had no investor capital for development or marketing growth, yet he pulled it off.

Chris has almost two decades of experience in the field of E-commerce, software, and internet marketing. As an entrepreneur who is all too familiar with the struggles of setting up a business, Chris set up Profiit Academy and a Youtube Channel is known as Freelance Jumpstart to share his wisdom and experience with others.

To Chris, starting a business without venture capital is all about making money and raising it. It’s vital to do both to have enough funds to cater to the startup's needs. When Chris was starting out, he used most of the cash from his day job to fund his business.

Chris also kept his personal expenses low to invest in the business as much as possible, thus eliminating the need for investors.

Chris relied on organic marketing methods such as building a community from the ground up on Facebook when it comes to marketing. He grew the largest SEO Facebook group and partnered with a developer to set up the Legiit marketplace. Chris built capital while leveraging organic marketing methods to grow an audience of people who would eventually buy his product.

Progress may seem slow when you're the one investing in the business, and you may even be tempted to take out a loan to speed things up. But Chris warns against loans stating that they are only a quick fix to short-term success.

Instead of going for a loan, you can do the following:

Sell information. For example, start a course related to your niche and make money from it. You also get to earn through paid ads or outbound marketing.

Sell other small products to your audience.

Venture capital is not the only way to grow your business. Although it's an integral strategy that has helped thousands of entrepreneurs, there are also other ways to guarantee long-term success. Chris' success with building his own business is proof that it is possible. This unstoppable entrepreneur is passionate about sharing wisdom and insights that will help other entrepreneurs.

(Sponsored Feature)