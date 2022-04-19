Clashes, riots in Sweden sparked by 'planned Quran burnings', over 40 arrested

London: More than 40 people have been arrested after clashes in Sweden between police and people angry at plans by a far-right group to burn copies of the Quran, the media reported.

Three people were injured in Norrkoping on Sunday when officers fired warning shots at rioters, police said. The violence was sparked by a series of rallies organised by the Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan. He says he has burned a copy of Islam`s holy book and wants to do so again.

Muslims consider the Quran the sacred word of God and view any intentional damage or show of disrespect towards it as deeply offensive.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has condemned the unrest that has engulfed several cities across the country following anti-Muslim and anti-immigration rallies organized by Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan, Swedish media reported on Monday.

Saudi Arabia has condemned what it called the "deliberate abuse of the holy Quran by some extremists in Sweden and provocation and incitement against Muslims". Iran and Iraq earlier summoned the Swedish ambassadors to lodge protests.

Sweden`s national police chief, Anders Thornberg, said he had never seen such violent riots following Sunday`s clashes in Norrkoping, which is about 160 km southwest of Stockholm, and nearby Linkoping.

The two cities also witnessed riots on Friday, along with the Stockholm suburb of Rinkeby and the western city of Orebro. On Saturday, there was a riot in the southern city of Malmo, BBC reported.

