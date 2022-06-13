Condoms are more expensive than TV in THIS country, a packet costs Rs 60,000!

In many countries, condoms are supplied free of cost by the government. In many countries, abortion is prohibited. There are different types of laws on this. However, recently, the price of condoms in Venezuela has caused a stir all over the world. It is learnt that a packet of condoms in that country now costs around Rs 60,000.

It is known that abortion is prohibited in Venezuela. If someone does so in that country, there is a law to punish him/her severely. According to the UN's State of World Population Report 2015, Venezuela has the highest number of teenage pregnancy cases. Venezuela is one of the leading Latin American countries in this regard.

In countries like Venezuela, where the level of pregnancy as a teenager is the highest, and at the same time there is a ban on abortion, the price of condoms has exceeded the level. As a result, the common people of that country have their hands on their heads. No proper action has been taken by the government of that country yet.