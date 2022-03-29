Controversial former Italian PM, 85-yr-old Berlusconi's symbolic wedding to 32-yr-old MP

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, 85, celebrated the 'festival of love' with MP Marta Fascina, his current partner, who at 32 is 53 years his younger. He celebrated a 'symbolic wedding' over the weekend. According to reports, Berlusconi was in a jolly mood as he celebrated with his lady love with a three-tiered cake.

Berlusconi and Marta are reportedly dating since 2020. According to Daily Mail, Marta managed to win the former PM's heart after sending a series of letters that had him so enraptured that went ahead to forge a relationship with her, while dumping the woman he was dating then - his long term girlfriend of 12 years.

The ceremony cost a whopping €400,000, reported the Daily Mail. While the ceremony may have appeared like a wedding, an inheritance row between the families has prevented the duo from tying the knot, legally. The five adult children of Berlusconi were reportedly outraged at their father's intention to marry Marta, which would have given her a claim to the 85-year-old's fortune of over £5 billion.

According to news reports, attendees dined on tables lined with baby blue and white flowers. News reports also claim that Marta has the billionaire's initials tattooed on her body. She has supported long the political party set up by Berlusconi, Forza Italia, and has known him since her days working for AC Milan football club. At the event, Marta wore a white French lace gown designed by Antonio Riva.

