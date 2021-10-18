हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pakistan

Cop killed, several injured in blast near Balochistan University in Pakistan’s Quetta

The blast occurred near a police truck deputed outside the University gate.

Representational Image

New Delhi: At least one policeman was killed and several people were injured after a blast took place near Balochistan University at Quetta’s Saryab Road on Monday (October 18), reported Pakistan media.

Injured people were taken to Civil Hospital Quetta and Bolan Medical Complex Hospital by rescue members.

Law enforcement agencies and rescue officials arrived on the scene shortly after the blast was reported. The area was cordoned off by security officials.

According to Dawn, Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said that a police truck deputed outside the varsity gate was targeted and an explosive device was planted in a motorcycle.

Shahwani said that those responsible for the blast will be arrested and brought to justice. The investigation is underway to find out the nature of the blast.

