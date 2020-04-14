हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Coronavirus COVID-19 cases cross 19 lakh mark globally, over 1,19,500 dead

The coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday (April 14, 2020) crossed to 19 lakh mark with over 1,19,000 deaths.

Coronavirus COVID-19 cases cross 19 lakh mark globally, over 1,19,500 dead
File image

The coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday (April 14, 2020) crossed to 19 lakh mark with over 1,19,000 deaths.

According to the COVID-19 data by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU), as of 7 am IST on Tuesday, there were around 19,18,855 people around the globe who have been tested positive for the coronavirus. The global death count surged to 1,19,588.

In the US the number of cases stood at 5,81,679 making it one of the worst-hit nations that has reported close to 30% of the total confirmed cases in the world. The death toll in US until 7.30 am IST stood at 23,604.

Spain which has been under a complete lockdown since March 15, is at the second spot with around 1,70,099 coronavirus confirmed cases.

Italy, that announced the restrictions in the movement of people on March 10, has seen a decline in the number of confirmed cases. Total positive cases in Italy stands at 1,59,516 and 20,465 fatalities reported.

CoronavirusCoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus global data
