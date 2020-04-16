Coronavirus COVID-19: First one million cases in 93 days, second in only 13 days

As the world is grappling with coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the number of people infected with the deadly virus crossed the two million-mark on Wednesday (April 15), serving a reminder that coronavirus has spread to different parts of the world, damaging economies significantly and putting the lives of many people in real danger.

It is to be noted that the first million infections took 93 days but the second million took place in just 13 days, with maximum cases reported in the US and Europe.

According to Johns Hopkins University as on Wednesday at 10:45 PM IST, the total number of coronavirus positive cases jumped to 20,16,020. The fatal virus has now taken over 1,30,528 lives since its outbreak in the world.

The United States (US) has been the worst-hit country as it has reported over 6,13,187 confirmed cases. Spain is at the second place with around 1,77,633 COVID-19 positive cases.

Italy on the third spot reported over 2,667 new confirmed cases in a day. The total confirmed cases in the country surged to 1,65,155. The number of positive cases was the lowest since March 13 but the daily count of deaths remained high.

Germany with approximately 1,33,154 positive cases is the fourth-worst affected nation in the world. Germany is also thinking to extend its restrictions to May 3 to combat the global pandemic.

The US has also reported the maximum number of deaths due to the coronavirus in the world with over 26,950 people succumbing to the disease.

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 578 on Wednesday, down from 602 the day before. It has hovered between 525 and 636 for the last 11 days now. The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 surged to 21,645.

Spain on the third spot recorded over 18,579 deaths in the country. France remained the fourth most affected country where around 15,729 people have died till now due to the virus.