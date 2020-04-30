Coronavirus COVID-19: Will start addressing 'wild' campaign rallies very soon, says President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (April 29) said that he will resume travelling across the country from next week and will start addressing "wild" campaign rallies very soon.

Addressing a press conference in the White House, President Trump said that he is "going to Arizona next week and we look forward to that." President Trump's visit to Arizona is significant because it will be his first cross-country trip since the outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19 led to the closure of the majority of the US.

President Trump also informed the media that he will visit Ohio, which is seen by many as an important key swing states in the US presidential election, "very soon." Talking about his trip to Arizona, the US presidnet said that it is only about the economic recovery effort and not a presidential campaign rally, "because it's too soon" for crowded events in stadiums.

But President Trump, who is facing a tough re-election battle against Democratic candidate Joe Biden, clarified that he wants to start election campaign as soon as possible.

"Hopefully in the not too distant future we'll have some massive rallies and people will be sitting next to each other," he said.

"I can't imagine a rally where you have every fourth seat full.... That wouldn't look too good. I hope that we're going to be able to do some good old-fashioned 25,000 person rallies where everyone's going wild because they love our country," he added.

Trump also said that the danger of coronavirus would fade by itself and said that the US has got enough resources to extinguish any "embers." "We're looking for vaccines, we're looking for therapeutics also. I'm not relying on that (vaccines), I hope that's going to happen. I want to get back (to a full economy) with or without (a vaccine), but obviously we have to wait till it's gone. It will be gone," he said.

Asked how coronavirus would be controlled without a vaccine, Trump replied,"It's going to go. It's going to leave, it's going to be gone, it's going to be eradicated."

President Trump also met industry leaders on Wednesday and assured them that the US economy will quickly bounce back from the losses it has faced due to the shutdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.