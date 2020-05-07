Coronavirus COVID-19 worse 'attack' than Pearl Harbor, 9/11 for US, says President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (May 6) said that the coronavirus COVID-19 has been the "worst attack" ever on the United States, adding that it is worse than Pearl Harbour and 9/11 terror attacks. Trump once again blamed China for the outbreak saying Beijing could have stopped it from spreading across the world.

"This is really the worst attack we’ve ever had. This is worse than Pearl Harbor. This is worse than the World Trade Center. There’s never been an attack like this. And it should have never happened. It could have been stopped at the source. It could have been stopped in China. It should have been stopped right at the source, and it wasn’t," President Trump said.

On Sunday (May 3), US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said in an interview on American Network television that there is enormous evidence to suggest that coronavirus originated from the virology laboratory in Wuhan.

"We took a lot of grief for that from the outset. But I think the whole world can see now. Remember, China has a history of infecting the world, and they have a history of running substandard laboratories," Pompeo added.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic that had over 13,46,800 worldwide cases exactly one month back, has now infected more than 37.8 lakh people with taking 2.61 lakh lives by Wednesday (May 6, 2020) evening.

As per the COVID-19 data by the Worldometers website at 11:30 PM IST, around 37,80,620 people have contracted the coronavirus across the world. More than 2,61,700 people have lost their lives after testing positive for COVID-19.

The US has been the worst affected country in the world where over 12,45,800 people have been tested positive. The US in the last 24 hours reported over 8,000 cases.