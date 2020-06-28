Coronavirus global cases cross 1 crore-mark; almost 5 lakh dead while 50.85 lakh have recovered

The coronavirus outbreak across the globe doesn't seem to stop anytime soon as the total number of confirmed infections in the world by Sunday (June 28) evening crossed the 1 crore mark.

According to Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 data at 10 PM on Sunday, there were 1,00,39,286 coronavirus cases around the world.

The number of fatalities has also almost touched the 5 lakh-mark as the actual count so far is 4,99,664.

On a good note, the global recovered cases increased to 50.85 lakh.

The United States (US) has been the worst-hit country that has witnessed around 25.30 lakh COVID-19 positive cases.

The US is followed by Brazil where 13.13 lakh people have contracted the virus that was first traced in late December 2019.

Russia on the third spot has registered 6.33 lakh cases to date, while India on the fourth spot has 5.28 lakh cases.

India on Saturday recorded more than 19,500 COVID-19 cases in a single day for the first time. The highest single-day spike in the world's second most populated country was recorded for the fifth consecutive day. India has seen a surge of 3,38,324 infections since June 1.

The United Kingdom (UK) being the fifth-worst affected place has a total of 3.12 lakh coronavirus cases.

Peru (2.75 lakh), Chile (2.67 lakh), Spain (2.48 lakh), Italy (2.40 lakh) and Iran (2.22 lakh) have also been severely hit by coronavirus.

Most COVID-19 deaths in the world:

The US remained the worst affected country with 1,25,630 COVID-19 fatalities followed by Brazil with 57,070 coronavirus deaths.

The UK has been the third worst-hit place that has registered 43,324 deaths.

In Italy, 34,738 people have succumbed to the fatal virus.

France (29,781), Spain (28,343), Mexico (26,381), India (16,095) and Iran (10,508) are the other countries around the world that have crossed the 10,000-mark.