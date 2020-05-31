Coronavirus global cases cross 62 lakh; death count at 3.72 lakh

New Delhi: The total number of coronavirus confirmed cases in the world by Sunday (May 31, 2020) evening crossed 62 lakh, while the number of casualties due to the fatal virus surged to 3.72 lakh.

According to the Worldometers website at 10:50 PM on Sunday, around 62,10,880 people have contracted COVID-19 across the world, while over 3,72,100 people have succumbed to the virus.

There were 60,401 new confirmed cases and 1,597 new deaths globally in the last 24 hours.

The USA continues to remain the worst affected country in the world. The USA on Sunday registered more than 7,500 positive COVID-19 infections and now has a total of 18.2 lakh confirmed cases in the country.

Brazil with 5.01 lakh confirmed cases stayed at the second spot. There were 3,545 new cases in Brazil on Sunday.

Russia in the last 24 hours recorded 9,268 new cases. Russia's total count has now increased to 4.05 lakh.

Spain has around 2.86 lakh COVID-19 infections while the UK has over 2.74 lakh positive cases.

Italy (2.33 lakh), India (1.90 lakh), France (1.88 lakh), Germany (1.83 lakh), and Turkey (1.63 lakh) are the other countries in the top-10 list of worst-affected countries.

Most COVID-19 deaths in the world:

The USA is at the top where 1,05,727 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus. The USA on Sunday witnessed 17 new deaths.

The USA is followed by the UK where 38,489 people have died of COVID-19.

Italy (33,415), Brazil (28,872), France (28,771), and Spain (27,125) are the other countries with the most number of COVID-19 deaths.