Coronavirus positive cases cross 50 lakh mark globally; a look at its history

New Delhi: The unprecedented outbreak of the coronavirus that was first reported on December 31, 2019, by the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission, China, as "a cluster of cases of pneumonia" in Wuhan, Hubei Province (China), has now crossed the 50 lakh mark of confirmed cases on Wednesday (May 20, 2020).

WHO on its official Twitter account on January 4, 2020, wrote, "China has reported to WHO a cluster of pneumonia cases — with no deaths — in Wuhan, Hubei Province Flag of China. Investigations are underway to identify the cause of this illness."

By January 12, there were around 41 cases of "pneumonia of unknown cause" in Wuhan City. The WHO's official statement on January 12 read, "The evidence is highly suggestive that the outbreak is associated with exposures in one seafood market in Wuhan."

It also stated that the market was closed on January 1, 2020, and at that stage, "there was no infection among healthcare workers, and no clear evidence of human to human transmission."

Among those 41 confirmed cases, there was one death. According to the preliminary epidemiological investigation, most cases worked at or were handlers and frequent visitors to the "Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market."

The virus was first recorded outside of China on January 13, 2020, when the officials confirmed a case in Thailand.

WHO experts after conducting a brief field visit to Wuhan on January 20-21, released an official statement on January 22 saying that the data collected through detailed epidemiological investigation and through the deployment of the new test kit nationally "suggests that human-to-human transmission is taking place in Wuhan."

The virus that has shaken the foundations of the world, was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on January 30. This was the sixth time WHO has declared a PHEIC since the International Health Regulations (IHR) came into force in 2005.

WHO’s situation report on January 30, reported 7,818 total confirmed cases worldwide, with the majority of these in China, and 82 cases reported in 18 countries other than China.

WHO also gave a risk assessment of 'very high' for China, and 'high' at the global level.

After several meetings, joint missions, research, and innovation forums, WHO on March 11 made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a 'pandemic.' There were already more than 1,26,215 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world by the time the announcement came.

According to the Worldometers website's COVID-19 data, the total number of COVID-19 cases across the world had touched 10,00,000 by April 2, with over 55,500 deaths.

On April 15, the COVID-19 count surged to 20,00,000 while the toll had mounted to 1,40,791.

In the next 13 days, there were more than 30,55,800 coronavirus positive infections in the world and by May 8, it had crossed 40,00,000.

The United States (US) has been the worst-hit country with around 15,77,935 confirmed cases, which is approximately 31.5% of the world cases. The US also has the highest number of COVID-19 deaths, where close to 94,000 people have succumbed to the virus.

Russia (3,08,705), Spain (2,78,800), Brazil (2,75,380) and the UK (2,48,810) have also been severely hit.

Countries around the world have put in place a range of public health measures to suppress the spread of the virus that has brought over 7 billion lives to a standstill.

