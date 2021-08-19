Couldn't even put on my shoes, didn't take money from state funds: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani releases first video after fleeing Kabul

Dubai: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday (August 18, 2021) posted a video on his Facebook page defending his decision to flee Kabul in the face of the Taliban advance, describing it as the only way to prevent bloodshed.

Ghani also denied claims made by his country's diplomat that he had stolen USD 169 million from state funds before fleeing the country. In the video, Ghani also confirmed that he was in the United Arab Emirates.

Additionally, Ghani thanked Afghan security forces in his message and said that the “failure of the peace process” led to the Taliban snatching power.

In the video message, Afghan President detailed his escape from the Taliban and said he was "forced to leave Afghanistan with one set of traditional clothes, a vest and the sandals I was wearing. I was evacuated in a condition where I couldn’t even put on my shoes,"

"Accusations were charged in these days that money was transferred, these accusations are fully baseless," he said.