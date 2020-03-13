COVID-19: 4 SAARC nations promise support to PM Modi's proposal to combat deadly epidemic jointly

New Delhi: Leaders of four South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) nations - Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives - on Friday endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s proposal to chalk out a joint strategy to combat the coronavirus outbreak, promising their complete support towards the collective efforts against the pandemic that has killed nearly 5000 people globally.

Taking to Twitter, Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said that his government is ready to work with SAARC member states -- India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Maldives, and Sri Lanka -- to protect the people from the deadly disease.

KP Oli tweeted, "I welcome the idea advanced by Prime Minister Modiji @narendramodi for chalking out a strong strategy by the leadership of the SAARC nations to fight Coronavirus. My government is ready to work closely with the SAARC Member States to protect our citizens from this deadly disease."

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that his country is ready to join the discussion and share its learnings and best practices to combat the outbreak. "Thank you for the great initiative Shri @narendramodi - #LKA is ready to join the discussion & share our learnings & best practices and to learn from other #SAARC members. Let`s unite in solidarity during these trying times and keep our citizens safe," he tweeted in response to PM Modi`s call to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Modi on Friday had proposed that the leaders of the SAARC countries should chalk out a joint strategy to fight coronavirus. "I would like to propose that the leadership of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight Coronavirus. We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy," PM Modi had tweeted.

Within hours, Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said he has no doubt that under PM Modi`s leadership the region would see immediate and impactful outcomes. "This is what we call leadership. As members of this region, we must come together in such times. Smaller economies are hit harder, so we must coordinate. With your leadership, I have no doubt we will see immediate and impactful outcome. Looking forward to the video conference," Tshering tweeted.

It may be noted that all eight SAARC nations have reported cases of coronavirus, according to the World Health Organisation website. India has reported upto 75 cases, while one person has died from the infection.Prime Minister Modi had also said that SAARC countries can set an example to the world, and contribute to a healthier planet.

"Our planet is battling the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. At various levels, governments and people are trying their best to combat it," PM Modi said in another tweet.Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih also came forward in response to Modi`s proposal.

"Thank you PM @narendramodi for taking the initiative on this important endeavor. Covid 19 requires a collective effort to defeat it. Maldives welcomes this proposal and would fully support such a regional effort," he wrote on the micro-blogging site.PM Modi asserted that South Asia should fight against the virus to ensure people`s safety.

"South Asia, which is home to a significant number of the global population should leave no stone unturned to ensure our people are healthy," he added.

Pakistan, too, hinted at working with the neighbouring countries -- including India -- to deal with coronavirus. Responding to a question at her weekly news briefing on the same, Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said Islamabad was ready to extend assistance to neighbours.

"Government of Pakistan is monitoring the situation very closely and will take measures required for the citizens within Pakistan and any assistance we can provide to our neighbouring countries," the spokesperson said, as reported by the Express Tribune.