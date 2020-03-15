हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Apple

COVID-19: Apple shuts stores outside China until March 27

The online stores will remain open and customers will be able to contact the support and service team at support.apple.com. 

COVID-19: Apple shuts stores outside China until March 27

California: All Apple Stores outside of Greater China will be closed until March 27, company CEO Tim Cook said in a statement. In the press statement, Cook outlined the tech giant's efforts at curbing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. 

The online stores will remain open and customers will be able to contact the support and service team at support.apple.com. 

Apple is also committing USD 15 million to help with worldwide recovery. To further 'reduce density and maximize social distance', Apple is also making flexible work arrangements for its employees outside of China by permitting work from home, deep cleaning at all sites and rolling out new health measures for employees.

Tags:
AppleApple ChinaCoronavirusCoronavirus news
Next
Story

Families First Coronavirus Response Act passed with President Donald Trump's support to help impacted Americans: Ivanka Trump

Must Watch

PT7M17S

Superfast Zee: Watch top news stories of the day