COVID-19: Canada vaccinates more than half of population with first dose of vaccine

Canada reached a milestone by vaccinating more than half of its population with the first dose of vaccine against COVID-19.

Credits: Pixabay

Ottawa: More than half of Canada`s population has received at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19, the CP24 television channel reports.

The coronavirus immunity milestone was reached on Saturday (May 22) when health authorities announced that over 20.6 million vaccine doses had been administered across Canada.

More than 19 million people received one shot, while 1.6 million have been fully vaccinated. Thus, according to CP24, 50.01 percent of the Canadian population has received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose.

Canada has approved four vaccines against COVID-19: Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

Canada has more than 1.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases, while the country`s COVID-19 death toll stands at over 25,000.

 

