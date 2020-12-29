COVID-19: Countries where new, more dangerous strain has been found so far

The discovery of new COVID-19 strain in the United Kingdom has led to fear and panic across the globe with many countries taking strict measures to stop the spread of the new strain of coronavirus.

According to scientists, the new variant of the virus is 70% more transmissible and it was first detected in the UK in September.

Here is a list of all the countries where the new coronavirus strain has already been identified:

United Kingdom

The UK reported the existence of new variant of the coronavirus back in September. Few days ago, UK Health Minister, Matt Hancock, said the new variant was “getting out of control,” prompting the government to put millions of people under stricter lockdown measures for Christmas and New Year's eve. It also led to cancellations of several flights to and from UK.

France

The new strain of coronavirus was detected in France on December 25 in an individual who had returned from London.

Germany

Germany recorded its first case of the mutant coronavirus variant on Deceber 20.

Italy

The new strain was found in a couple who flew from the UK to Rome.

Canada

A couple in Ontario, Canada, tested positive for the new strain of the virus on December 26. They had no known travel history.

Denmark

Nine cases of a new variant were detected in Denmark.

Sweden

Swedish authorities recently detected the new variant of coronavirus in a man who came from the UK.

Spain

Four cases of the new coronavirus variant have been reported in Spain so far.

Switzerland

Three people tested positive for the new coronavirus strain in Switzerland.

Japan

Japan reported its first case of mutant coronavirus variant on December 25.

Lebanon

Lebanon’s Health Minister Hamad Hassan said on Friday that a case of the new variant was detected on a flight arriving from London on December 21.

Netherlands

On December 22, Dutch Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said the new variant was found in two persons in Amsterdam.

Singapore

On December 24, Singapore’s health ministry confirmed one case of the new coronavirus variant.

Australia

Two cases of the new variant have been detected in New South Wales, Australia.

What about India?

With several people coming to India from the UK, it is possible that the new variant has reached India. Health officials in India are on high alert and are trying to identify and locate people who have recently travelled from the UK.