हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

COVID-19 crisis: Taiwan to send Oxygen generators to India amid shortage

In a tweet, Kolas Yotaka, Taiwan Presidential Office spokesperson said, "First shipment of oxygen generators from Taiwan to India is leaving this week. We are all in this together."

COVID-19 crisis: Taiwan to send Oxygen generators to India amid shortage
File Photo (IANS)

New Delhi: As India battles the COVID pandemic, Taiwan will be sending Oxygen generators to the country this week. Taipei will make formal announcements ahead of departure.

In a tweet, Kolas Yotaka, Taiwan Presidential Office spokesperson said, "First shipment of oxygen generators from Taiwan to India is leaving this week. We are all in this together."

India is keen to procure essentials related to Oxygen, like generators, concentrators, and others as many hospitals in the country are facing scarcity amid mounting COVID cases. Taiwan has been lauded for the way it dealt with COVID cases in its territory.

Spontaneous support has been seen in Taiwan for India with the President, Vice President, foreign ministry, and others tweeting in a show of solidarity.

President Tsai Ing-wen in a tweet said, "On behalf of all Taiwanese people, I would like to express my serious concern over the rapid spread of COVID-19 in India. Taiwan stands with India in this difficult time, & we are ready to provide help."

Vice President Lai Ching-te said, "I wish to express my heartfelt solidarity with the Indian people. The global COVID crisis is far from over but we will get through it together."

Taiwan's foreign ministry said, "The government & people of Taiwan are seriously concerned about the COVID19 situation in India." The ministry is monitoring the developments and holding discussions to send "requisite" support to India.

Taiwan Member of Parliament's Wang Ting-yu said,"As India battles the worst covid surge in the world, Taiwan should be doing more to support our Indian friends"

Since last year, increased people-to-people engagement has been seen between Taiwan and India.  Strong support was seen in India for Taiwan on its national day.

This comes even as China has been aggressive with both. From the Line of Actual Control with India starting April 2020 to trying to violate the airspace of Taiwan, Beijing's aggressive posture has been a cause of concern in the region. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusTaiwanoxygen shortage
Next
Story

Bangladesh gives nod to emergency use of Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

Must Watch

PT14M10S

COVID-19: Are you ready for a vaccine?