COVID-19: Kuwait to stop entry of non-citizens amid surge in cases

Kuwait City: Following Saudi Arabia and Oman, Kuwait also announced that it will be stopping the entry of non-citizens to the country. But unlike the others, this flight ban is set for the period of two weeks and is taken as an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Tareq Al-Mezrem made this announcement after an extraordinary meeting of the Kuwaiti government which was held Wednesday (February 3) evening to discuss the public health situation and the latest developments related to the pandemic, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two-week ban will start from February 7, the government official stated in his announcement.

In addition, the government decided to put in place a night-curfew, which will result in the suspension of all commercial activities between 8 pm and 5 am, excluding pharmacies and grocery shops. This restriction will also be imposed from February 7 for up to a month which can be extended, Tareq Al-Mezrem said.

All activities in sports clubs, gyms, salons, and spa centers will also be suspended, he added, noting that all celebration activities, including the national day, will be prohibited.

Kuwait`s Covid-19 cases have increased to 167,410, while the death toll stood at 961, the Kuwaiti Health Ministry said.

