हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Man slapped with around Rs 3 lakh fine for breaking quarantine rules - Details here

A man in Taiwan has been slapped with Rs 2,58,329 fine by authorities for breaking coronavirus quarantine regulations.

COVID-19: Man slapped with around Rs 3 lakh fine for breaking quarantine rules - Details here

A man in Taiwan has been slapped with a hefty fine of USD 3,500 (Rs 2,58,329) by authorities for breaking coronavirus quarantine regulations. It is learnt that the man was punished for breaking the quarantine rules only for eight seconds. 

According to government authorities, the man, a migrant worker from the Philippines, was under quarantine at a hotel in southern Taiwan’s Kaohsiung City when he broke the quarantine regulations.

CNN reported that the man was caught on CCTV camera after he stepped out of the hotel and one of the hotel staffs informed the Department of Health. Soon the officials reached at the hotel and they imposed a fine of 100,000 Taiwan dollars on the man.

In Taiwan, the quarantine rules are very strict and people are not allowed to leave their rooms. The Department of Health said those in quarantine must keep in this mind that they will be fined heavily for breaking the rules.

It is to be noted that Taiwan has earned global praise for making efforts in containing the COVID-19 pandemic. Taiwan government acted swiftly in enacting strict lockdowns and it helped Taiwan in controlling the pandemic in a better manner.

At a time when the world was thinking of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, Taiwan took the lead by screening passengers on direct flights from Wuhan, where coronavirus was first identified on December 31, 2019. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19quarantine rules
Next
Story

COVID-19: 87-year-old Indian-origin man Hari Shukla first to get Pfizer vaccine in UK - Details here
  • 97,03,770Confirmed
  • 1,40,958Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M9S

We will give fruits and water to those trapped in the jam, our performance is peaceful: farmer leader Rakesh Tikait