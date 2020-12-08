COVID-19: Man slapped with around Rs 3 lakh fine for breaking quarantine rules - Details here

A man in Taiwan has been slapped with a hefty fine of USD 3,500 (Rs 2,58,329) by authorities for breaking coronavirus quarantine regulations. It is learnt that the man was punished for breaking the quarantine rules only for eight seconds.

According to government authorities, the man, a migrant worker from the Philippines, was under quarantine at a hotel in southern Taiwan’s Kaohsiung City when he broke the quarantine regulations.

CNN reported that the man was caught on CCTV camera after he stepped out of the hotel and one of the hotel staffs informed the Department of Health. Soon the officials reached at the hotel and they imposed a fine of 100,000 Taiwan dollars on the man.

In Taiwan, the quarantine rules are very strict and people are not allowed to leave their rooms. The Department of Health said those in quarantine must keep in this mind that they will be fined heavily for breaking the rules.

It is to be noted that Taiwan has earned global praise for making efforts in containing the COVID-19 pandemic. Taiwan government acted swiftly in enacting strict lockdowns and it helped Taiwan in controlling the pandemic in a better manner.

At a time when the world was thinking of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, Taiwan took the lead by screening passengers on direct flights from Wuhan, where coronavirus was first identified on December 31, 2019.