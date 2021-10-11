हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Russia

COVID-19: New infections surge in Russia, country records 29,409 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 5,002 daily infections, up from 4,610 the day before. 

COVID-19: New infections surge in Russia, country records 29,409 cases in past 24 hours
Image credit: Reuters

Moscow: Russia recorded 29,409 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 28,647 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,804,774, the federal response center said on Monday (October 12).

"Over the past day, 29,409 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,608 cases (8.9%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase rose to 0.38%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 5,002 daily infections, up from 4,610 the day before. The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 2,931 cases, up from 2,822, and the Moscow region with 2,184 cases, up from 2,026.

The response center reported 957 deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 962 the day before, bringing the country`s death toll to 217,372.

In the same 24 hours, 15,460 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 17,274 the day before, bringing the total to 6,873,579.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
RussiaCOVID-19Coronavirus2020 pandemic
Next
Story

British police won't act against Prince Andrew over sexual assault claim

Must Watch

PT8M11S

Space plays an important role in connecting world: PM Modi