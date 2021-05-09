हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
South Korea

COVID-19: South Korea delivers first batch of medical assistance to India

"The first consignment of oxygen cylinders, concentrators and negative pressure carriers departed Incheon to India today," the Indian Embassy in Seoul said in a tweet.

COVID-19: South Korea delivers first batch of medical assistance to India
Credits:Twitter

Incheon: The first batch of medical assistance from South Korea departed from the city of Incheon on Sunday to help India combat the COVID-19 pandemic that has put a strain on the medical infrastructure of the country.

"A friend in need is a friend indeed. India and ROK as special strategic partners are such friends to one another. The first consignment of oxygen cylinders, concentrators and negative pressure carriers departed Incheon to India today," the Indian Embassy in Seoul said in a tweet.

India is currently dealing with a second COVID-19 wave that has swept through the nation, straining the country`s health infrastructure and overburdening frontline medical workers.

Several countries around the globe including the UK, Russia, and the US have extended support to India as it continues to struggle with the increase in its health infrastructure needs.

India reported 4,03,738 new COVID-19 cases and over 4000 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

With this, the cumulative national tally of the infection went up to 2,22,96,414, the union health ministry informed on Sunday morning.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
South Korea India COVID-19 Coronavirus
