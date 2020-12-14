COVID-19: UK regulator makes big claim after 4 Pfizer vaccine volunteers develop Bell's palsy in US

UK drug regulator Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has allayed fears of Bell's palsy being associated with coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech after four participants of a US trials suffered from the facial paralysis.

The vaccine has been developed by US-based pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German biotechnology company BioNTech.

According to reports, four out of 21,720 participants in the US suffered Bell's palsy after receiving Pfizer vaccine but none out of the 21,728 subjects faced any problem in placebo group.

Following the development, US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) noted in its report that "four cases in the vaccine group do not represent a frequency above that expected in the general population."

MHRA also made simialr observations saying that Pfizer vaccine's safety profile is similar to other kinds of routinely used inoculations. The British regulator asserted that it will never allow the supply of any vaccine in the country which will not fulfill the mandated standards for safety, quality and efficacy.

It is to be noted that Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla said on December 9 that the pharma giant did not "cut any corners" while rolling out the vaccines.

The vaccine has "been tested in the exact same way as we are testing any vaccine that is circulating out there," Bourla asserted, adding, "this vaccine actually was tested, because of the scrutiny, with even higher standards in terms of how we do things."

"Always there are people who are sceptical about vaccines, but I have to say they are wrong," the Pfizer CEO had said.