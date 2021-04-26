COVID situation in India beyond heartbreaking: WHO chief Tedros

New Delhi: The situation in India is beyond heartbreaking, said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday (April 26) as the country recorded more than 3.5 lakh new cases of COVID-19.

He said that the WHO was sending extra staff and supplies to help India fight the pandemic.

“The situation in India is beyond heartbreaking,” said Tedros, Director-General of WHO.

“WHO is doing everything we can, providing critical equipment and supplies, including thousands of oxygen concentrators, prefabricated mobile field hospitals and laboratory supplies,” he added.

Tedros said that 2,600 extra WHO staff members were going to India to provide much needed support to deal with the second wave of the pandemic.

Last week, Tedros had said that “the situation in India is a devastating reminder of what this virus can do”.

"The situation in India is a devastating reminder of what this virus can do and why we must marshal every tool against it in a comprehensive and integrated approach: public health measures, vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics,” he had said.

He added he was "deeply concerned" about the increasing number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the country.

Live TV