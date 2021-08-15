COVID19: Abu Dhabi sets new protocol for international travellers

Dubai: Starting from August 20, Abu Dhabi will allow only vaccinated citizens, residents and tourists into public places.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has also updated the travel procedures into the United Arab Emirates` (UAE) capital.

The Alhosn app (the Covid-19 app in the UAE), needs to show a green status for entry into public places. All vaccinated persons have the green status. If it is grey, the person will be denied entry.

The green status appears after a negative PCR test result and remains for 30 days. Entry is also allowed for those exempted from vaccination with green status on Alhosn app, which appears after a negative PCR test result and remains for seven days.

Children under 16 years, whose status will appear as green on Alhosn app without the requirement of a test, will also be allowed entry.

Unvaccinated individuals and those with grey status on the app, which reflects an expired PCR test, are prohibited from entering these public places.

The process to enter public places also applies to visitors and tourists. People who have received a new residency permit, have a grace period of 60 days to be vaccinated.

To maintain the vaccinated status on the Alhosn app, a booster dose must be taken six months after receiving the second dose. A grace period of 30 days is given to all those who have taken their second dose more than six months ago, before their status will turn grey on 20 September.

The public places with entry restrictions are shopping centres, restaurants, cafes, and all other retail outlets (including those located outside a shopping centre), as well as gyms, recreational facilities and sporting activities, health clubs, resorts, museums, cultural centres and theme parks.

The list also includes universities, institutes public and private schools and children`s nurseries.

For visitors entering Abu Dhabi, they need to register in the `Register Arrivals` section of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) app, complete the form and upload an international vaccination certificate. They will then receive an SMS including a link to download the Alhosn app.

Upon arrival in Abu Dhabi, visitors will receive a Unified Identification Number (UID) either at the airport or via ICA app or website. The Alhosn app needs to be downloaded and registration done using the UID and phone number used for ICA registration or when taking a PCR test in the UAE.

The updated travel procedures for citizens, residents and visitors entering Abu Dhabi comes into effect from Sunday.

Vaccinated travellers arriving into Abu Dhabi from green list destinations must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and take a PCR test on Day 6.

When arriving from other destinations, they must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for seven days and take a PCR test on Day 6.

The protocol also applies to fully-vaccinated UAE citizens and residents as well as visitors.

