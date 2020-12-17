हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cyberattack on US Govt agencies still underway: FBI, Intelligence Agencies

The cyberattack on the US government agencies is still a developing situation.

Cyberattack on US Govt agencies still underway: FBI, Intelligence Agencies
Representational Image

Washington: The cyberattack on the US government agencies is still a developing situation, a joint statement of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) said.

"Over the course of the past several days, the FBI, CISA, and ODNI have become aware of a significant and ongoing cybersecurity campaign. Pursuant to Presidential Policy Directive (PPD) 41, the FBI, CISA, and ODNI have formed a Cyber Unified Coordination Group (UCG) to coordinate a whole-of-government response to this significant cyber incident.

The UCG is intended to unify the individual efforts of these agencies as they focus on their separate responsibilities.

This is a developing situation, and while we continue to work to understand the full extent of this campaign, we know this compromise has affected networks within the federal government," the statement said on late Wednesday (December 16).

"As the lead for threat response, the FBI is investigating and gathering intelligence in order to attribute, pursue, and disrupt the responsible threat actors. The FBI is engaging with known and suspected victims, and information gained through FBI`s efforts will provide indicators to network defenders and intelligence to our government partners to enable further action," the statement added.

