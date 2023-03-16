Cyclone Freddy Kills Hundreds In Malawi, Mozambique; PM Modi 'Distressed' By Devastation

New Delhi: Cyclone Freddy has so far killed hundreds and displaced thousands as it barrelled through Mozambique and Malawi since late last week. It is set to move away from land later on Wednesday which should bring some relief to southern African regions that have been ravaged by its torrential rain and powerful winds.

Cyclone Freddy has killed at least 225 people in Malawi's southern region including Blantyre, the country's financial hub, according to local authorities. Another 88,000 people are displaced.

In neighbouring Mozambique, officials say at least 20 people have died since the storm made landfall in the port town of Quelimane on Saturday.

Over 45,000 people are still holed up in shelters, with about 1,300 square kilometers (800 square miles) still underwater, according to the EU's Copernicus satellite system.

Malawi, which has been battling a cholera outbreak, is now at risk of a resurgence of the disease.

PM Modi Condoles Deaths Due To Cyclone Freddy In Malawi, Mozambique, Madagascar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to Cyclone Freddy in Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Distressed by the devastation due to Cyclone Freddy in Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar. Condolences to President @LAZARUSCHAKWERA, President Filipe Nyusi and President @SE_Rajoelina, bereaved families and those affected by the cyclone. India stands with you in this tough time."

Why Was Cyclone Freddy So Powerful?

Scientists say climate change caused by mostly industrialised nations pumping greenhouse gases into the air has worsened Cyclone Freddy's activity, making them more intense and more frequent.

The recently-ended La Nina that impacts weather worldwide also increased cyclone activity in the region.

Cyclone Freddy has been causing destruction in southern Africa since late February.

Freddy first developed near Australia in early February.

The UN's weather agency has convened an expert panel to determine whether it has broken the record for the longest-ever cyclone in recorded history, which was set by 31-day Hurricane John in 1994.