New Delhi: The head monk of Tibetan Buddhism, 14th Dalai Lama turned 87 years old on Wednesday (July 6). Although he describes himself humbly as a simple Buddhist monk, he is revered as the spiritual leader of Tibet. He was born in Takster, Amdo in north-eastern Tibet on July 6, 1935. Interestingly, he was recognized as the reincarnation of the 13th Dalai Lama at the age of 2. Dalai Lamas are traditionally believed to be realised beings who have made a promise to return to this planet in order to aid humanity.

Take a look at some of his popular quotes that can change your perspective on life:

“Remember that the best relationship is one in which your love for each other exceeds your need for each other.” “Remember that sometimes not getting what you want is a wonderful stroke of luck.” “We can never obtain peace in the outer world until we make peace with ourselves.” “All suffering is caused by ignorance. People inflict pain on others in the selfish pursuit of their own happiness or satisfaction” “A truly compassionate attitude toward others does not change even if they behave negatively or hurt you.” “When we meet real tragedy in life, we can react in two ways--either by losing hope and falling into self-destructive habits, or by using the challenge to find our inner strength.” “This is my simple religion. No need for temples. No need for complicated philosophy. Your own mind, your own heart is the temple. Your philosophy is simple kindness.” “If a problem is fixable, if a situation is such that you can do something about it, then there is no need to worry. If it's not fixable, then there is no help in worrying. There is no benefit in worrying whatsoever.” “Know the rules well, so you can break them effectively.” “If you think you are too small to make a difference, try sleeping with a mosquito.”

The 14th Dalai Lama, a man of peace, received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989 for his nonviolent campaign to liberate Tibet. Even in the face of overwhelming antagonism, he has continuously supported non-violent policies. He also made history as the first Nobel laureate to get recognition for his interest in environmental issues on a global scale.

Dalai Lama has travelled to more than 67 nations to spread his vast knowledge on peace, non-violence and compassion. He has earned earned more than 150 accolades, honorary doctorates, prizes, etc. Additionally, he has written or collaborated on more than 110 books.

