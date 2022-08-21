NewsWorld
RUSSIA

Daughter of Vladimir Putin's close aide dies in car explosion in Moscow; probe on

Aleksandr Dugin whose daughter died in a car explosion is said to be the man behind the Russian "military operations" in Crimea and Ukraine.

Last Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 11:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Daria Dugina was the daughter of a close aide of Russian President Vladimir Putin
  • Her SUV caught on fire in the Odintsovsky District in Moscow
  • Daria Dugina was the daughter of Aleksandr Dugin

Moscow: Daria Dugina, the daughter of a close aide of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was reportedly killed in a car explosion in Moscow as per the country's local media. Her SUV caught on fire in the Odintsovsky District in the Moscow region, a law enforcement source confirmed to Sputnik. 

According to reports, an explosive device may have been involved. However, the officials are yet to determine if there was any foul play and the exact cause of the blast.

Daria Dugina was the daughter of Aleksandr Dugin, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He is a political philosopher and analyst.

Dugin is said to be the man behind the Russian "military operations" in Crimea and Ukraine and often described by some western analysts as "Putin`s brain." Dugin has reportedly arrived on the scene of the accident on Mozhayskoye Highway.

According to several Russian media reports, an explosion preceded the accident involving the Land Cruiser Prado vehicle. Daria Dugina was included in UK sanctions lists in July this year. Dugin himself was sanctioned by the EU, US and Canada in 2014 and 2015.

(With agency inputs)

