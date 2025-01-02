Advertisement
WORLD MEDITATION DAY

December 21 To Be World Meditation Day, Declares UN; India Is Co-Sponsor

India's dedication to human well-being is deeply rooted in the civilizational principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, India’s permanent representative to the UN said.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2025, 06:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
December 21 To Be World Meditation Day, Declares UN; India Is Co-Sponsor Representative Image (Freepik)

The United Nations (UN) has adopted a resolution announcing December 21 as World Meditation Day, co-sponsored by India. The sponsor group also includes Sri Lanka, Liechtenstein, Nepal, Mexico, and Andorra.

India’s permanent representative to the UN, ambassador Parvathaneni Harish shared a post on X and said, “A day for comprehensive well-being and inner transformation! Glad that India, along with other nations of the core group, guided the unanimous adoption of the resolution on the declaration of December 21 as World Meditation Day".

 

 

He further emphasised that India's dedication to human well-being is deeply rooted in the civilizational principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, meaning "the world is one family."

Harish pointed out that December 21 marks the beginning of 'Uttarayan' in Indian tradition. "This date holds special significance, particularly for inner reflection and meditation," he noted, adding that it also falls exactly six months after the International Day of Yoga, celebrated on June 21.

"21 December marks the Winter Solstice, which in Indian tradition is the beginning of Uttarayana – an auspicious time of the year, especially for inner reflection," the post read.

"India had taken the lead in the declaration of 21 June, which marks Summer Solstice, as International Day of Yoga by the UN in 2014." he added.

He also said that practising yoga and making it part of their daily lives has become a global movement.

"In a decade, it has become a global movement which has led to common people across the globe practising yoga and making it part of their daily lives," he said.

