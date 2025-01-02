December 21 To Be World Meditation Day, Declares UN; India Is Co-Sponsor

The United Nations (UN) has adopted a resolution announcing December 21 as World Meditation Day, co-sponsored by India. The sponsor group also includes Sri Lanka, Liechtenstein, Nepal, Mexico, and Andorra.

India’s permanent representative to the UN, ambassador Parvathaneni Harish shared a post on X and said, “A day for comprehensive well-being and inner transformation! Glad that India, along with other nations of the core group, guided the unanimous adoption of the resolution on the declaration of December 21 as World Meditation Day".

He further emphasised that India's dedication to human well-being is deeply rooted in the civilizational principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, meaning "the world is one family."

Harish pointed out that December 21 marks the beginning of 'Uttarayan' in Indian tradition. "This date holds special significance, particularly for inner reflection and meditation," he noted, adding that it also falls exactly six months after the International Day of Yoga, celebrated on June 21.

He also said that practising yoga and making it part of their daily lives has become a global movement.

"In a decade, it has become a global movement which has led to common people across the globe practising yoga and making it part of their daily lives," he said.