Declassified CIA X-files, kept secret for over 40 years, reveals UFO circled above Scottish town in late 50s

Washington: Newly-released documents by the United States Central Intelligence Agency report a mysterious incident when radar post tracked a UFO which 'dove and circled' between 60,000 and 14,000ft above Scottish soil. The sighting of UFO dated back to late 50s.

The close encounter was described by Wing Commander WP Whitworth, based in Scotland, as, "Quite definitely this was no freak. It was an object of some substance and no mistake could have been made."

They say the report concludes, "On the basis of the evidence in this report, NICAP has concluded that UFOs are real and that they appear to be intelligently controlled. We believe that it is a reasonable hypothesis that UFOS (beyond those explainable as conventional objects or phenomena) are manifestations of extraterrestrial life."

The X-file, however, suggested that evidence was too sketchy to suggest what aliens looked like.

The 186-page document, which has been released by the CIA, was kept in closed filed for almost 40 years. Apart from UFO sighting, the document also include psychic powers and Cold War espionage over decades of spy games.

Lecturer in intelligence and international security at the University of Glasgow Damien Van Puyvelde told the Daily Record, "The references reflect the global scope of CIA activities and the evolution of its interests. From assessments of the Soviet economy, to public perception of the Vietnam War abroad, to perceived communist influence in Latin America, to the rise of the terrorist threat, and more eccentric issues like UFOs and psychists.

All of these can be linked to the broader context of the Cold War."

Some of the weirdest records relate to the controversial Stargate programme which has long fascinated conspiracy theorists. The shadowy work was widely credited for influencing the 2009 movie 'The Men Who Stare at Goats', starring George Clooney and Ewan McGregor. In the film, US special forces attempt to harness paranormal powers as a weapon, by trying to explode the hearts of animals, just by looking at them.

In the 1980s, the CIA took an interest in the work of leading Edinburgh University parapsychologist Deborah Delanoy. She exposed a bright and very affable 17-year-old self-proclaimed metal-bender called Tim as a fake in 1983-84. Delanoy’s report reads, "Tim claimed to have started bending metal, mostly cutlery, at the age of four and to have been doing so ever since."

After seven-and-a-half months of lab tests, researchers began to suspect Tim was a fraud and used a hidden camera to expose him.

The report continues, "Tim confessed to deceptive behaviour. He said that he was a practicing magician who had wished to see if it were possible for a magician to pose successfully as a psychic in a laboratory." Delanoy concludes, "We must never let ourselves forget that our subjects may be deceiving us."

Other documents included in the file are of - a 1983 terrorism review relating to a recent spate of letter bombs in the UK with the Scottish National Liberation Army being one of the groups among those responsible.