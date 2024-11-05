Advertisement
'Deeply Concerning...': Jaishankar Reacts To Attack On Hindu Temple In Canada In Joint Presser With Australian FM

Jaishankar expressed strong concerns over Canada’s actions, including what he described as the “unacceptable” surveillance of Indian diplomats and the political space “given to extremist forces”.

Nov 05, 2024
'Deeply Concerning...': Jaishankar Reacts To Attack On Hindu Temple In Canada In Joint Presser With Australian FM Image: X

Speaking scathingly of Canada's mode of dealing with recent diplomatic spats, India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar charged the government in Ottawa with leveling reckless accusations "without details" at a joint press conference with Australia. It was the 19th engagement between Jaishankar and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, a testament to the increasing strategic cooperation between India and Australia.

Jaishankar expressed strong concerns over the "unacceptable" surveillance of Indian diplomats, the political space "given to extremist forces" within Canada and even the recent attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. This, he said is a deeply concerning attack on a place of worship, and relatedly, highlighted how, "the world is watching an environment that is becoming increasingly hostile for Indian communities abroad".

 

Reflecting on the event, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said: "It is upsetting in the week of Diwali, for the Indian community; but Australia stands committed to supporting cultural harmony.".

 

