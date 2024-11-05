'Deeply Concerning...': Jaishankar Reacts To Attack On Hindu Temple In Canada In Joint Presser With Australian FM
Jaishankar expressed strong concerns over Canada’s actions, including what he described as the “unacceptable” surveillance of Indian diplomats and the political space “given to extremist forces”.
Speaking scathingly of Canada's mode of dealing with recent diplomatic spats, India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar charged the government in Ottawa with leveling reckless accusations "without details" at a joint press conference with Australia. It was the 19th engagement between Jaishankar and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, a testament to the increasing strategic cooperation between India and Australia.
Jaishankar expressed strong concerns over the "unacceptable" surveillance of Indian diplomats, the political space "given to extremist forces" within Canada and even the recent attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. This, he said is a deeply concerning attack on a place of worship, and relatedly, highlighted how, "the world is watching an environment that is becoming increasingly hostile for Indian communities abroad".
On Hindu temple attack in Canada
EAM Dr S Jaishankar: Deeply Concerning
EAM Dr S Jaishankar: Deeply Concerning

Australia FM Wong: In the week of Diwali, it is upsetting for Indian Community
Reflecting on the event, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said: "It is upsetting in the week of Diwali, for the Indian community; but Australia stands committed to supporting cultural harmony.".
Breaking: EAM Dr S Jaishankar reacts to Canada developments
"Canada has developed a pattern of making allegations without providing specifics"
Unacceptable Indian diplomats put under surveillance
"Political space given to extremists force" in Canada pic.twitter.com/6UNTENCOUg — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) November 5, 2024
