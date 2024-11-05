'Deeply Concerning...': Jaishankar Reacts To Attack On Hindu Temple In Canada In Joint Presser With Australian FM

Speaking scathingly of Canada's mode of dealing with recent diplomatic spats, India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar charged the government in Ottawa with leveling reckless accusations "without details" at a joint press conference with Australia. It was the 19th engagement between Jaishankar and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, a testament to the increasing strategic cooperation between India and Australia.

Jaishankar expressed strong concerns over the "unacceptable" surveillance of Indian diplomats, the political space "given to extremist forces" within Canada and even the recent attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. This, he said is a deeply concerning attack on a place of worship, and relatedly, highlighted how, "the world is watching an environment that is becoming increasingly hostile for Indian communities abroad".

On Hindu temple attack in Canada



EAM Dr S Jaishankar: Deeply Concerning



Australia FM Wong: In the week of Diwali, it is upsetting for Indian Community

Reflecting on the event, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said: "It is upsetting in the week of Diwali, for the Indian community; but Australia stands committed to supporting cultural harmony.".