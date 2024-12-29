'Deeply Saddened': India Expresses Condolences Over Tragic South Korea Plane Crash

India has expressed profound sorrow following the devastating plane crash in Muan city, South Korea, which claimed the lives of at least 176 people. The crash occurred on Sunday, and India extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims while offering its full support to the South Korean government during this difficult time.

Indian Ambassador's Statement

Amit Kumar, India’s Ambassador to Seoul, took to social media to share his condolences and solidarity with the people of South Korea. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic plane crash at Muan airport today.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to bereaved family members. The Indian Embassy stands in solidarity with the people & government of RoK in this difficult hour.” The crash has shocked both countries, and the tragedy has deeply resonated with people around the world.

Details of the Crash

The ill-fated flight involved a 15-year-old Boeing 737-800 jet, which was returning to South Korea from Bangkok. According to reports, the plane encountered difficulties during landing when its landing gear failed to deploy, causing the aircraft to lose control. As a result, the plane skidded off the runway, crashed into a concrete fence, and erupted into flames.

Footage from the crash site showed the landing gear of the plane still retracted as it attempted to land, highlighting the severity of the failure. The collision with the wall caused an explosion, which quickly engulfed the aircraft in flames, making rescue efforts more challenging.

Casualties and Rescue Efforts

The South Korean fire agency reported that at least 176 people died in the crash, including 83 women, 82 men, and 11 individuals whose gender could not be immediately identified.

Authorities have been working tirelessly to manage the aftermath, coordinating with emergency services and offering support to the bereaved families.

In response to the tragedy, South Korea's acting president, Choi Sang-mok, convened an emergency meeting with cabinet members to discuss the ongoing rescue operations.

Choi emphasized that the entire government was mobilizing resources to assist in managing the crisis. “The entire government is working closely together to manage the aftermath of the accident, dedicating all available resources, while making every effort to ensure thorough support for the bereaved families,” he stated.

This devastating crash occurred at a time of political turmoil in South Korea, triggered by the recent impeachment of President Yoon over his imposition of martial law.